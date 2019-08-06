How Online Degrees Can Advance Worker Careers in a Shifting Economy (EdSurge)

"If you’re wondering why online learning is booming, take a look at the latest U.S. Department of Labor data showing heightened demand for skilled workers. Those with an undergraduate or advanced degree now represent about 40 percent of the nation’s workforce, while those with just a high school diploma have slipped in the last 25 years from more than a third to about a quarter of American workers."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The economy is shifting — advanced training beyond a high school diploma is becoming a the norm in the workforce. Read how post-industrial skills are helping connect people with careers.