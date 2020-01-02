How Next-Generation Credentialing Can Eliminate the Letter of Recommendation (The EvoLLLution)

"In the first installment of this series, Lindsay Kelly described the lessons learned from a recent service design workshop conducted at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The workshop focused on ideas for the future of academic transcripts, and how those ideas might relate to the Center for 21st Century University’s (C21U) work with blockchain-based academic credentials."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students hate asking for letters of recommendation just as much as professors hate writing them. Read how blockchain-based credentials might just make them a thing of the past.