How MOOC Collaboration Could Aid On-Campus Teaching and Learning (Inside Higher Ed)

"Massive open online course providers, such as edX, have consistently experimented with new learning initiatives, from fully online master’s programs to high school initiatives. As higher education partners, we often judge these experiments through a localized lens of the impact at our institutions, often failing to realize this continual experimentation has led to a huge body of content."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could the true potential of MOOCs lie in the possibility for their content to serve as the basis for a cross-institutional sharing economy? While building a collaborative MOOC sharing structure wouldn't be easy, the benefits for institutions, faculty, and students would make it well worth the trouble.