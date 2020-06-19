How MIT Is Crowdsourcing Its Reopening Plans for the Fall (EdSurge)

"As MIT considered whether to hold classes online or in person in the fall, and how to operate safely in either case, it decided to tap the collective wisdom of its faculty, staff and students. So it decided to run a giant crowdsourcing effort."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

MIT is factoring in the opinions of students, faculty, and staff as they craft their plans for the fall semester. Read how they've been holding virtual brainstorming sessions over Zoom to find a way forward that reflects the concerns of campus stakeholders.