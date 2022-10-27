How Key Digital Powers Pro AV Conferencing at Isuzu East Africa

Last year, Key Digital (opens in new tab) formed Key Digital Africa, a partnership with Magfre Enterprises, a Kenyan audiovisual specialist integrator and distributor. This partnership is dedicated to expansion of distribution and marketing of Key Digital products across the African continent, and it has been responsible for several successful system integrations since its formation.

A key example is the corporate communication AV conferencing system installed at the headquarters of Isuzu East Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. The goal was to facilitate virtual meetings around the campus, accommodating on-site employees in two board rooms, production line members, and employees working remotely.

The setup involves a combination of products from Key Digital and TOA Electronics. Specifically, the system includes the Key Digital KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera with automated camera tracking based on voice-tracking capabilities of TOA Electronics’ proprietary LENUBIO AM-CF1, which houses an eight-microphone array with active stereo speakers. Key Digital offers four configurations of its LeCAMbio Conferencing Systems, which mate the KD-CAMUSB with Key Digital controllers, switchers, and AV-over-IP extenders to provide a range of integrated corporate conferencing solutions for small to medium-sized rooms conference rooms.

By means of Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro iOS-based control system, users are able to set up a call between the two board rooms and, with the click of a button on a tablet, add the production line. CEC functionality, managed by a KD-x4x1WUTx wall plate switcher provides seamless On/Off switching of the board room display screens. The displays on the production line are used for digital signage when not used for conferencing, and Key Digital KD-CX800 master controllers manage the displays’ switch to conferencing mode when activated. Audio on the production line side is de-embedded by a KD-DA2x8G distribution amplifier/switcher and directed to a TOA VX-3000 evacuation system.

“We chose Key Digital products for the Isuzu East Africa project because of their ability to deliver a high level of control with nearly plug-and-play operation," explained David Kariuki, Magfre Enterprises presale and security division manager. "Additionally, Key Digital offers an overwhelming amount of support from its technical team, which minimizes project implementation time. They are willing to go the extra mile to suit a particular project.”