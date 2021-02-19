How Kent State University made the leap to zero-trust security (EdScoop)

"While the move from perimeter-based defense to zero-trust security remains high on most CISO’s priority lists, it’s been arguably more of a challenge for colleges and universities, given the complexity of their operations, the constant turnover of users, and the relentless budget pressures they continue to face."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Zero-trust security is appealing to higher ed tech professionals in theory, but implementing it at an institution can prove difficult. This article walks us through how Kent State University navigated the transition.