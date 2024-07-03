How Interfaces, Audio Recorders, Mics Contribute to Women's Audio Mission Success

Women’s Audio Mission (WAM) is a San Francisco-based nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women/gender-expansive people in music production and the recording arts—fields in which they are chronically underrepresented. To provide WAM provides 2,000-plus girls and women from under-resourced communities with free music production classes, hands-on training, and mentoring, WAM relies upon a wide assortment of recording tools from TASCAM.

According to Arielle Flinkman, studio manager and engineer at WAM, TASCAM interfaces are used by thousands of women, girls, and gender-expansive students in the WAM Education Lab, while TASCAM interfaces have been used in its remote audiobook and podcast sessions for books by Hachette, Penguin, and others.

“At WAM, we rely on the TASCAM US-2x2HR USB Audio Interfaces, and we’ve been using them for over two years in our studios and across various programs,” Flinkman explained. “These units are integral to our training, offering the versatility needed for teaching core audio production skills such as signal flow, gain structure, editing, podcasting, and microphone techniques. Our setup includes an interface with iMac Education Lab Computers, which are connected to monitor speakers, a microphone, and a MIDI keyboard.

So, why the TASCAM US-2x2HR USB Audio Interfaces? “Its user-friendly design and durable construction make it suitable for various audio tasks—making it useful for both our educational sessions and professional projects," Flinkman responded. "It simplifies the process of achieving high-quality sound for both our students and professionals alike. The MIDI I/O and mic/line inputs are particularly beneficial, allowing seamless integration with the various electronic instruments and microphones we use in our educational workshops and professional recording sessions.”

In addition to their audio interfaces, WAM uses a considerable amount of additional TASCAM gear. This includes DR-40 Linear PCM recorders, a Porta 02 mkII Ministudio, two DP-006 Digital Portastudios, an assortment of TASCAM TM series microphones, TASCAM headphones, and more.

As is the case with many electronic products, questions periodically arise, so responsive and capable customer support services are crucial for today’s equipment manufacturers. In this regard, Flinkman is equally pleased with TASCAM. “We've been fortunate not to need support services for our TASCAM equipment, as it has been completely reliable. However, our interactions with TASCAM, especially during collaborative events like the giveaway with the Linda Lindas, have been exceptionally positive. The TASCAM team is great to work with.

“TASCAM has been instrumental in our educational initiatives, reliably supporting our efforts to train the next generation of audio professionals. We are grateful for the role TASCAM products play in enabling us to ‘change the face of sound’ and provide top-notch audio education to thousands of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals every year. We look forward to continuing our partnership.