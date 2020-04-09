How innovative educators are shifting music classes online (University Business)

"One of the first things campus orchestra director Chad Hutchinson did when Eastern Michigan University shut down its campus was to make a self-care video for his music students."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus closures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic have meant a transition to remote learning, which can be harder for some disciplines, especially in the performing arts. Read how music instructors are crafting innovating approaches to online learning to keep students in tune.