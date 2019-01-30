How Dartmouth is transforming its on-campus Wi-Fi network (EdScoop)

"The technology found in the average university dorm room is more advanced than it was just a few years ago thanks to the ascent of internet-connected devices — and universities with legacy wireless infrastructures are looking to keep up. Through “controllerless” architecture and location-based bluetooth services, Dartmouth College is turning its wireless infrastructure into more than just an internet connection."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your campus is in need of a wireless network upgrade, you won't want to miss this. Read why Dartmouth has made the leap to an AI-driven wireless infrastructure and what machine learning can do in that context.