How COVID has altered the future of work and e-learning (eCampus News)

"COVID-19 has been a catalyst in an office culture shift that’s been gaining steam since the onset of the cloud. Since the coronavirus hit full force in the early months of 2020, remote-work models are fully in place for the foreseeable future. To remain competitive, companies now need to support these new paradigms by giving their employees the tools to make them happen."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has shifted how we learn and work in ways that will impact us long after COVID-19 is a thing of the past. With remote work now a widespread reality, we are preparing students for future careers that will be more virtual and flexible than ever before.