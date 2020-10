"With the steady and consistent advancement of technology—and its impact on the day-to-day functioning of every industry—employers need to be constantly aware of the need to upskill their employees."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The future of work is changing. As it evolves, workers will need to increase their skillsets (or learn new ones) to stay relevant in their fields as they shift. Continuing education can help fill the gaps.