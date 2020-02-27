How Colleges Are Thinking Differently to Serve Adult Students (EdSurge)

" More than a third of today’s college students are over age 25, and there are millions of Americans who have earned some college credit but no degree. Colleges and companies are trying to learn how to attract and educate this large population of current and potential adult learners."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Adult students have different needs and expectations than their more "traditional" counterparts. As demographics shift and older learners become the norm, schools that can best serve adult students will have a big advantage.