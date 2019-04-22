How Clemson transformed its MBA program for the age of online learning (eCampus News)

"Clemson University has long offered an on-campus MBA program, but starting this fall, the South Carolina-based school is placing its bets on something a bit different: an ambitious new version of the program that will allow students to access the same curriculum virtually through online learning. And while taking classes online is certainly no new feat, Clemson is hoping its new online MBA program will stand out."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This program reflects a major new initiative by Clemson, a higher education leader. The promise of an online MBA will surely attract aspiring business leaders who need the flexibility of an online degree. That’s certainly the hope.