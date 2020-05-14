How campuses can plan for online orientation (eCampus News)

"The idea of online orientation for college students is gaining momentum. Colleges throughout the country have moved to remote learning to close out the spring semester in response to COVID-19 concerns. But it is already time to look ahead to the fall semester and how to accommodate new classes of first-year and transfer students."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We are living in uncertain times. As remote learning looks like it might continue into the fall semester for some institutions, taking orientation online could help get new students up to speed and ready to learn.