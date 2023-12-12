How Brightline Is Putting Florida Law Enforcement in a Good Light

Lighting in confined spaces presents a unique challenge, but as demonstrated by the new video production studio at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Naples, FL, flexibility is essential. Thanks to the color-changing capability and compact size of Brightline fixtures, lighting is broadcast-quality for each interview and stand-up shot.

Encore Broadcast Solutions, with headquarters in Tampa, FL, served as the systems integration firm on the project, which was completed in November and included set design, control room with a Broadcast Pix GX Hybrid integrated production system, three Panasonic AW-UE160 4K PTZ cameras, and Brightline lighting. Brightline L1.2 studio lights, color changing Lupo fresnels, and Minnow profile spotlights were selected for the new studio, all calibrated for daylight color temperature.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2023]

"Lighting is often thought of last in set design,” said Tampa-based lighting director Earl Thomas. “Once the set is there, you have to work with what you got. With this project, the set was pushed back close to the walls. Thankfully, the Minnows are so small, you can rotate them. And with the color-changing capability, they provide gorgeous accent lighting. The compact size of the Minnows with the power of an LED gives off a whole lot of light in a small space. We could light every area we needed to without any limitations.”

The studio is roughly 25x28 feet. The room itself has 11-foot-high ceilings, and a lighting grid was installed 10 feet off the floor. Thomas said the ability to daisy chain the power and DMX controls of the Brightline fixtures made it even easier to place the lights where he wanted. “That really helped us in such a tight space,” he added.

More government organizations are building their own studios for internal productions and broadcasts, according to Doug Tayler of Encore Broadcast Solutions, and they typically want something they can operate with their own staff. “They want to be able to do everything themselves, from adjusting the lighting to operating the switcher. Thanks to technology like Brightline offers we can easily incorporate the ‘set it and forget it’ ethos into our design,” he added. “One set uses a Planar 165-inch diagonal video wall. Lighting that set was a challenge, but Brightline and Earl handled it like a champ.”

[Let There Be Light(ing)]

“This was a great team effort for the Collier County Sheriff’s department,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “We’re thrilled the design of our fixtures enabled exactly the look and operation they wanted. We foresee many more projects of this type next year and beyond."