How Big Tech Manipulates Academia to Avoid Regulation (The Intercept)

"The irony of the ethical scandal enveloping Joichi Ito, the former director of the MIT Media Lab, is that he used to lead academic initiatives on ethics. After the revelation of his financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier charged with sex trafficking underage girls as young as 14, Ito resigned from multiple roles at MIT, a visiting professorship at Harvard Law School, and the boards of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the New York Times Company."—Source: The Intercept

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Long story short, "ethical AI" doesn't mean it was created for the greater good. The Intercept details how some ethical AI was designed to circumvent regulation.