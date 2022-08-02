How a TeamConnect Ceiling 2 Helps Solve Hybrid Learning Issues at the Goethe-Institut

The Goethe-Institut has selected Sennheiser (opens in new tab)'s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) beamforming microphone to ensure high-quality audio during in-person and hybrid meetings at its location in Mexico City.

The institution, which has been present in Mexico City for more than 50 years, represents German culture around the world and has become a point of interaction between the German and Mexican cultures. With Sennheiser’s TCC2, the Goethe-Institut continues to foster cooperation between the nations in which it is present and the Federal Republic of Germany by promoting knowledge of the German language, educational, and cultural activities.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic meant a change in the day-to-day activities of companies, businesses, and educational institutions around the world. While for some it represented great losses and difficulties, for institutions such as the Goethe-Institut, it inspired them to offer new solutions—which are still available today—to more than 1,200 students, such as high-quality distance learning technology. Before the pandemic, the institute had begun to develop online classes, and the early start-up of these classes allowed them to foresee the difficulties involved and to resolve them in time when the lockdown in Mexico caused the total closure of their facilities.

[Sennheiser's TCC2 Now Supported by the Utelogy Utelligence Program] (opens in new tab)

This challenge was faced with the support of Sennheiser and Gilsama, representative and integrator of the brand in Mexico City. In collaboration, TCC2 microphones were installed in seven classrooms of the institute, allowing teachers to continue to provide classes in a hybrid format from the classrooms of the Goethe-Institut Mexiko with the assurance of being heard by their students clearly, regardless of their location in the room.

"Traditional teaching must be very clear, but language teaching, and especially a language like German, must be even clearer and more understandable." mentioned Noé Isaac Becerril Vega, technology and website manager at the Goethe-Institut Mexiko. "That's why we needed tools that would allow us to make the teaching and experience as good as possible for our students."

With Noé Becerril's leadership, the Goethe-Institut Mexiko acquired all the solutions to make distance learning easier and later become hybrid. From high-definition cameras and automation technology for each classroom, audio remained one of the most important parts of the equation.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The TCC2's 28 capsules, which automatically detect the speaker's position, allow them to talk and move freely without compromising the audio—an important benefit to provide more freedom and dynamism to remote or hybrid education spaces, such as those offered by the Goethe-Institut Mexiko.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

"Another great feature of the product is that you can block some areas to avoid the natural echoes of the spaces. That is a very interesting attribute that improves the experience of our students," said Noé Becerril, referring to the advantages of the product. “The TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone features TruVoicelift that enhances the voice and reduce noise, this significantly increases the volume of the voice without distorting it.”

Although the TCC2 came to revolutionize the way hybrid classes were conducted, the Goethe-Institut Mexiko was no stranger to the benefits of Sennheiser products. The Institute is also equipped with 160 Tourguide 2020-D headsets, two Digital Transmitters and a Mobile Transmitter that they use as a simultaneous translation system. This intuitive system requires no special technical knowledge, Tourguide 2020-D is the right solution for guided tours, conferences, assisted listening or simultaneous translation, and synchronizes quickly and easily at the touch of a button.

The Goeth-Institut Mexiko controls all its audio technology solutions with the free Sennheiser Control Cockpit, the master coordination software for multiple Sennheiser devices, allowing digitizing AV management flows.

[AV Network top stories, product releases, and expert insight] (opens in new tab)

Thanks to the initiative of the Goethe- Institut Mexiko and the support of Sennheiser and Gilsama, students will be able to break the language barrier, enriching their experience and education in-person and online.

Watch this video to learn how the Goethe-Institut Mexiko solved the challenge of quickly setting up remote teaching solutions for all language students who were no longer able to attend classes face-to-face due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.