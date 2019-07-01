How 3 Experts Say Colleges Can Prepare Students for 21st-Century Careers (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"College and business leaders often refer to a 'skills gap' — a shortage of qualified candidates to fill open jobs — or debate whether such a gap exists. What’s clear is that students who enroll in college, whether straight out of high school or at some juncture in their working lives, face a lack of information about which academic programs will lead to given career paths. And those programs may not prepare them for an evolving economy."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Want to make students are ready to join the workforce and fully able to tackle the jobs of tomorrow when they graduate? The Chronicle of Higher Education shares some expert advice focused on career development.