HoverCam releases Pilot 5 digital teaching station

The What: HoverCam has expanded its Pilot Series with the Pilot 5 wireless digital teaching station.

The What Else: The new Pilot 5 builds on the innovation introduced with the Pilot 3 all-in-one teaching station, and adds a rechargeable battery pack that powers all-day, cable-free operation, enabling educators to teach from anywhere in the classroom.

Like the Pilot 3, the Pilot 5 mobile podium features a Windows 10 PC, 21-inch touchscreen display with 10-point touch, HoverCast wireless HD mirroring functionality, and a 13-megapixel document camera. The Pilot 5 separates itself by offering a rechargeable battery for all-day operation and sports an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM memory, and up to 512GB SSD to handle robust programs and services. The solution also features a built-in microphone with noise reduction to capture and record lessons, and it can beam the podium's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in HD resolution, eliminating the hazard of dangling cords and cables.

The Bottom Line: The Pilot 5 model is now available from HoverCam.