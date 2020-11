"Professors are still struggling to adapt to the new realities of teaching during a pandemic. And even experts who focus on improving instruction are having to get creative to find approaches that work."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the age of COVID-19, we need to get creative to find ways to bring students together when courses are remote. Read how we can foreground the student experience and help foster relationships with innovative approaches, like Zoom afterparties.