Hospitality Integration Firm Expands to Meet Demand for New Technologies

A recent Hospitality Technology survey projected that 54 percent of hotels planned to invest in hotel technology upgrades in 2017. After experiencing the rise in demand, hospitality integration firm Mode:Green has expanded to a second office location in New York on 315 W 36th Street.

The firm operates out of a principal location in Chatham, NJ to design and integrate energy management solutions, lighting, audio, and HVAC automation in elite hotels and corporations to improve efficiency and the guest experience. The addition of a second “Mode:Green” office in New York caters to the firm’s hotelier customers and offers a venue to provide additional support and consultation.

Hospitality technology systems complement the guest experience and add efficiencies for hotel management, intertwining design of lighting, architecture and other hotel features. In the past year, Mode:Green has seen a growing interest in automation technology to increase logistics efficiencies with notification of do-not-disturb modes, circadian lighting and better energy management practices. A second office will help Mode:Green have quicker access to its clients, as its team is involved from early design phase, through construction and after completion.

“Interest in hotel technologies is growing, and our team will benefit from having a second office to start conversations with hotels who want to expand into it,” said Mode:Green president Bill Lally. “Being closer to elite hotels in the area is important for our work because we are so closely involved with the construction team throughout the entire process of design and integration.”