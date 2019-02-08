Higher Education Revamps Online Education in 2019 as Traditional Enrollment Declines (EdTech Magazine)

"Students’ concerns about the return on investment in their education, coupled with a demand across industries for graduates with more practical skills, are driving changes in the ways universities offer education, according to a report from the Brookings Institution."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As application rates fall, institutions must evolve to survive the downturn. Read how savvy schools are turning to models outside of the realm of traditional higher ed, like competency-based learning and online degree programs, to keep their offerings relevant to changing demographics.