Higher ed's pandemic-fueled 'baptism by fire' a boon in the long run (EdScoop)

"Challenges that arose during the transition to remote learning taught higher education important lessons that will help institutions better address student needs and prepare them for the workforce, higher education technology leaders told EdScoop in recent interviews. Providing Wi-Fi accessibility, access to devices and rethinking the student experience in an online environment are common struggles at institutions across the country, but ultimately, finding solutions to these challenges through innovative ideas and collaboration are expected to leave a lasting impact on higher education."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The unprecedented spring semester, with campus closures and a massive transition to remote delivery, has been difficult to say the least. But the innovative, collaborative solutions that kept higher ed going during a global pandemic will help shape it's longterm future, too.