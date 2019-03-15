Higher Ed Uncovering New Ways to Apply Data and AI Across Campus (Campus Technology)

"The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence, the inevitability of data breaches and six other topical subjects made up the latest "State of Higher Education" report from consultancy firm Grant Thornton. The company, which provides audit, tax and advisory services to 200 public and private institutions, each year covers the trends and issues it sees emerging out of the sector to help higher ed leaders understand how to manage their schools through the changes."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, data analytics can boost student success, but these metrics can also be harnessed for operational benefits, using AI to crunch the numbers for processes like program costing and finding new potential for new efficiencies. No matter the usage, institutions need to use innovative thinking to begin tapping into the possibilities.