"Higher education is at an inflection point when strategic changes are not only possible but necessary. Exciting ideas are in the air. These ideas need to be considered, and, in many cases, embraced."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When we get to the other side of this pandemic, higher education will be going through an evolution to maintain its vitality and agility as the world moves forward. Inside Higher Ed shares some big ideas that could help your school craft plans for change.