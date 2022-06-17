Higher ed nearly doubled student information systems spending in 2021 (EdScoop)

"College and university purchases of student information systems nearly doubled last year, according to research published Tuesday by the Tambellini Group research firm. The 98% increase in 2021 was the largest jump for the student systems market in more than a decade and included the largest number of individual purchases since 2013."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Spending on higher-ed student information systems increased 98% in 2021, nearly doubling, the Tambellini Group reports. "For quite some time, institutions have been very interested in student systems that enable them to provide streamlined services and automated technology to modernize the student experience, but they were previously hesitant to make selections because of past delays from vendors in delivering needed functionality," notes founder Vicki Tambellini.