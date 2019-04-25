Higher ed must learn to use student data more wisely (eCampus News)

"When it comes to recruitment and alumni contributions, how you use student data can make a big difference. According to Students, alumni, and administrators agree: Data-driven communications make a difference, a survey from software and services provider Ellucian, students are increasingly using their expectations of and actual experiences with data and personalized communications to dictate their enrollment and future giving."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It isn't enough to simply collect student data — institutions need to put it to use in smart ways. eCampus News details how to harness the power of data for targeted communications that up the personalization ante.