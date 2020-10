"Does your faculty embrace video?

Members of Generation Z say they vastly prefer video as a learning method, according to Beyond Millennials: The Next Generation of Learners, a recent study from Pearson and The Harris Poll."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to fully connect with students in Generation Z, it helps to understand their preferred methods for learning. eCampus News breaks down the generation's unique perspective.