Higher Ed Enrollment Decline Continues; For-Profit Shrinkage Slowing (Campus Technology)

"Four-year for-profit colleges took the brunt of the continued decline in higher education enrollments. Between fall 2018 and fall 2019 enrollment dropped by 2.1 percent for those institutions, representing 15,711 fewer students year-over-year. However, that was just a fraction of the shrinkage that same type of school experienced between fall 2017 and fall 2018, when the decrease was a whopping 15.1 percent."—Source: Campus Technology

This article digs into recent enrollment data, distilling trends and highlighting the outliers. While, overall, enrollments are declining in the United States, fifteen states have seen an uptick in enrolled students.