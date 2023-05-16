High-Performance Projection in a Lightweight, Compact Size

Optoma (opens in new tab) introduced its most compact, hassle-free DuraCore laser projector to-date, the Optoma ZW350e. The new ultra-compact WXGA laser projector delivers amazing brightness, dependable operation, and stunning image quality for meeting rooms, medium-sized exhibition venues, events and tradeshows. It’s sleek, compact form factor is up to 34% smaller than previous Optoma models. As an added benefit, the new models feature an external power supply, offering more reliability, portability, and energy efficiency.

Designed with the environment in mind, the ZW350e projector guarantees up to 30,000 hours of lower-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation with the projectors’ DuraCore laser light source, cutting power consumption by up to 45% compared to Optoma’s lamp-based projectors. Designed with the environment in mind, the compact product and packaging sizes allow two times more products carried per container to reduce logistical carbon footprint and the packaging itself contains up to 97% recyclable materials.

Featuring 4,000 lumens and a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, the Optoma ZW350e produces bright and sharp images with amazing color precision. Equipped with a 1.1x optical zoom, 360-degree and portrait mode operation, and auto keystone, the Optoma ZW350e also offers flexible installation in nearly any orientation and is easily transportable from one location to the next.

“It’s important to offer customers display solutions that deliver long-lasting, reliable performance and with minimal impact on the environment,” said Simon Jonas, category manager at Optoma. “We are thrilled to announce our newest generation of ultra-compact, lightweight laser projectors that not only offer incredible image quality and installation flexibility, but also establish a new industry benchmark for reducing power consumption and lowering our carbon footprint.”