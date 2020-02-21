Herman ProAV to Sponsor NSCA BLC

Herman ProAV is set to sponsor the 22nd Annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference (BLC). The conference‚ held Feb. 26 – 28, in Irvine, TX—has been sponsored by Herman ProAV for 16 consecutive years.

“The NSCA Business & Leadership Conference gets our year started in the right direction. The event’s premier educational and networking opportunities inspire us to empower our customers and partners to achieve more throughout the year,” said Jeffrey Wolf, Co-CEO at Herman. “We have been a proud sponsor of this event for 16 years because we can see real value from our participation.”

“Herman has been such a great supporter of this event over the years,” added Chuck Wilson, executive director, NSCA. “With major contributors like Herman, we have been able to provide a world-class lineup of presenters and create an experience for attendees that pinpoints their unique business challenges. Leadership, culture, talent management, accountability, team alignment, and process improvement are major challenges for systems integrators. This conference addresses these issues in a non-competitive environment.”

To learn more about the BLC or to register, visit nsca.org/blc2020.