Herman ProAV and Yamaha UC Announce Distribution Partnership

Herman ProAV has entered a distribution partnership with Yamaha Unified Communications to distribute its full line of audio and video conferencing and collaboration solutions within the United States.

“We are thrilled to add Yamaha UC to our ever-expanding product offering,” said Jeffrey Wolf, co-CEO at Herman. “Yamaha is a recognized industry leader providing innovative and high-quality UC solutions. It is our strategic mission to partner with the industry leading manufacturers in every AV category and this is another important milestone in providing the most comprehensive product offerings to our customers and the AV industry.

“We are excited to add Herman Pro AV to our partners offering Yamaha UC solutions,” added Bryan Adams, director of sales operations at Yamaha UC. “They have a long-standing reputation for providing top-notch products and services to their customers. The value they bring to our customers makes them an ideal partner.”