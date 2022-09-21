Here's What AV Pros are Saying about Alcons Latest Pro-Ribbon Line Array Module

Over several years Alcons Audio (opens in new tab) has been building its L-series of pro-ribbon line array modules into a comprehensive range to bring hi-fi sound quality at concert sound pressure levels to any size of indoor or outdoor venue. The latest LR24/120 mid-size line array is an important extra tool for medium to larger applications.

Currently comprising 18 models, the Alcons’ L-series ranges from the LR7 micro line array module—for smaller, portable or permanent applications—up to the LR28 larger format line array module, designed for arenas, stadiums and major outdoor events. Each model is based around the company’s evolutionary pro-ribbon transducer technology.

“I was so grateful for the opportunity to spend time with the LR24 system," said Erik Rogers, sound engineer for Godsmack, Hunter Hayes, and Avenged Sevenfold. "I found the detail coming from it was stunning and the horizontal/vertical coverage was absolutely seamless. Alcons is definitely on my rider and I look forward to an opportunity to carry a system on tour."

The LR24/120 is designed to complement the narrower dispersion, longer throw LR24/90 for delivering seamless, exceptional quality sound to medium to larger applications.

Pure sound without distortion

The three-way, bi-amped LR24/120 features the bespoke RBN1202rs 12-inch pro-ribbon transducer with acoustically and electronically symmetrical component configuration, delivering a natural cylindrical wavefront with unique pattern control in both the vertical and horizontal plane. Without any distortion-inducing horn construction, the transducer produces pure sound up to the highest frequencies, the coherence of the vertical dispersion delivering perfect inter-cabinet coupling for ultimate HF throw and wind stability. Thanks to the RBN1202’s power handling of 2500W, enabled by its 12-inch voice-coil, and an RMS-to-peak ratio of 1:15 from 1 kHz to 20 kHz, remarkable intelligibility is complemented by maximum dynamic headroom reserve.

“The LR24 really special," said Brad Madix, sound engineer for Rush and Florence & the Machine. "The thing that jumps out at you is really how much less work you have to do to get a really clear natural sound.”

The pro-ribbon driver is complemented by a mid-frequency section comprising two high efficiency 6.5-inch midrange transducers with neodymium motor structure; the low frequency section features a new generation 12-inch transducers, fitted with a large, dual 3.5-inch voice coil neodymium motor. This enables a significantly extended excursion with high sensitivity for very accurate, high output bass, with an extremely low distortion.

With a benchmark-setting fast impulse response and industry’s lowest distortion, the LR24/120 delivers perfect intelligibility and non-compressed, identical tonal balance at any SPL. As with all Alcons L-series systems, this is assisted by Signal Integrity Sensing (SIS) pre-wiring. This circuit ensures dynamic cable/connector compensation between the LR24/120 and the Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controller which powers it, providing undistorted, natural sound reproduction regardless of cable length and amplifier impedance load. Dedicated system configuration presets feature the VHIR flat-phase processing.

“Mixing on the system is very pleasing," explained Greg Price, who's worked with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, and Metallica. "Why do I say that? The lack of distortion in the PA system is absolutely stunning.”

The patented flying system facilitates both compressed and non-compressed suspension, while enabling angle-setting on the cabinets without lifting the array. It has a WLL of 24 cabinets under 10:1 safety.

“A number of engineers I know and respect have also told me really good things about the system, so I wanted to get a closer look," said Sean Quackenbush, who has worked with Brandi Carlile. "I was convinced that this is the system I want to be mixing my artists through.”

Suitable for medium-to large touring and production applications, the LR24 system is inventory of “The Ribbon Network”; Alcons Audio’s international network for dry-hire cooperation of Alcons systems; backing members with enough inventory to bring the Alcons experience to even the largest audiences.

“The LR24 system offers us inroads into the production market and extends our portfolio for the installed market as well," said Philip “Dr. Phil” de Haan, head of Alcons Audio R&D. "With different conversion frames to connect to other line-arrays, we have embedded the LR24 in the L-series eco system.

“From the users we’re getting great feedback and the system’s size/weight-to-output ratio, in combination with the unique sound quality, seems to hit the sweet-spot for many. The new wide-dispersion LR24/120 was a logical request from our user group, to extend the Alcons signature sound to a wider audience.”

“Alcons has definitely moved the bar a great deal with what they have done in every octave, but most notably the pro ribbon is a game changer,“ concluded Gord Reddy, who's toured with Alison Krauss.