Here's How Raptor Alert, Carousel Cloud Scale School Safety Capabilities

Carousel Digital Signage has partnered with Raptor Technologies to strengthen K-12 campus safety. This collaboration integrates Raptor Alert with Carousel Cloud, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of safety information and critical messages over digital signage networks.

“Our new relationship with Raptor Technologies represents the next step in our efforts to keep students and faculty informed, safe and resilient across all grade levels,” said Eric Henry, president, Carousel Digital Signage. “Carousel Cloud’s open IT platform invites clean interoperability and efficient workflows with innovative companies such as Raptor, which shares our philosophy and our ambition to make schools a safer place to learn.”

[The Integration Guide to Digital Signage 2024]

Raptor Alert expedites and streamlines emergency response by allowing school staff to initiate an emergency response alert and provide critical information to first responders, law enforcement, and campus personnel. Built-in communication tools allow administrators and first responders to coordinate effectively throughout an emergency. By sharing real-time updates and critical information, schools can execute more efficient and timely responses, ensuring that every second counts when it matters most.

Operating on the same IT network, Carousel Cloud instantly identifies Raptor Alert activations and disseminates alerts to displays, mobile devices, and other connected endpoints. This seamless integration ensures that critical information is delivered to the right people in real time, enabling schools and first responders to swiftly and efficiently handle both minor and major incidents.

[AI and Digital Signage]

The technology partnership also represents a continuation of Carousel Digital Signage’s strategy to provide specialized tools and services that address the unique needs of the K-12 vertical. Carousel Digital Signage last year launched a social and emotional learning (SEL) initiative to provide school leaders with the content and guidance to communicate processes and procedures through digital signage. That initiative provides K12 schools with a free collection of pre-designed SEL templates or digital signage content, and a booklet that educates districts on how to share the right digital signage content across all age groups.