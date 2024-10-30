Here's How LG Is Enhancing School Safety and Operational Efficiency

LG Business Solutions USA is collaborating with enterprise B2B software company Kokomo24/7 to bring paired solutions for health, safety, and operational efficiency to educational institutions. This collaboration combines LG’s hardware with Kokomo’s flexible software platform to form paired solutions targeted to customers in the education market, from K-12 schools through colleges and universities, across the United States. Kokomo’s platform complements LG’s expansive product offerings, including LG CreateBoard, LG Kiosk, digital signage displays, and One:Quick solutions.

The Kokomo platform has a software architecture that enables users to create both niche solutions and turn-key safety, health, and risk management software modules designed to tackle the most pressing challenges facing educational, government, and business environments. These modules are available for rapid implementation, enabling clients to quickly assemble a variety of solutions tailored to their specific needs and which interact seamlessly with LG’s portfolio of products.

“Our close collaborations with schools ensure that we develop solutions addressing the real-world safety and security challenges they are facing today,” said Kokomo Solutions founder and CEO Daniel J. Lee. “With our unique and modular platform and LG’s advanced display technologies, we can rapidly innovate and adapt to the unique demands of the education market, as well as other sectors such as workplaces and healthcare.”

This joint effort is expected to enable both companies to deliver a comprehensive suite of resources, helping schools address both short-term technological challenges and long-term strategic goals, according to Nicolas Min, president of LG Business Solutions USA.

“At LG, our brand vision is Life’s Good, and our mission is Innovation for a Better Life,” he said. “To achieve this in the education market, we recognize the value of collaboration with dynamic partners like Kokomo. Together, we will provide our customers the tools and support necessary to address immediate challenges while also envisioning the future of school health and safety enabled by our integrated solutions.”

Lee said Kokomo’s established relationships with anchor education clients in Los Angeles and New York provide a robust foundation for this initiative. “As LG and Kokomo lay the groundwork for further collaboration and partnership development,” he added, “both organizations remain committed to creating smarter, safer, and more integrated environments across the education, workplace, and healthcare sectors.”