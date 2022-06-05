Here's How Epiphan Unify Helps Connect, Create, and Optimize in the Cloud

Epiphan Video (opens in new tab), a global leader in video capture, streaming, and recording solutions, announced Epiphan Unify, a new cloud-based platform that empowers companies to elevate their branded content, with a set of cloud tools that record, restream, switch, and mix live and on-demand video from anywhere in the world.

Unify’s capabilities include 4K recording and restreaming, remote switching, a custom layout builder, chroma keying, and an intuitive process for remote contribution. The platform scales to deliver the processing resources to support any project, empowering users to stage hybrid events of any size in a controlled environment free of local hardware limitations.

“Companies today know what great video content can do for their brands,” said Nic Milani, Epiphan’s vice president of marketing and business development. “The challenge has been finding a way to produce content easily and efficiently using your existing resources. That’s exactly what Epiphan Unify offers.”

Connect, Create, and Optimize in the Cloud

To keep up with growing demand for hybrid and virtual events, producers adopted video conferencing platforms in combination with traditional live production workflows. While effective, these solutions are cumbersome and unscalable. Unify eliminates these barriers, enabling professional quality productions that rival traditional broadcasts.

“Existing hybrid workflows are complex and hard to scale,” said Milani. “Unify streamlines the production and distribution of video to get maximum impact from your branded content.”