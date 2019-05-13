Helping Students Find Success in Community College (Campus Technology)

"When students have more support at community colleges, it can make a demonstrable difference in their continuing education efforts, according to a recent report from the University of Chicago Poverty Lab. The study evaluates the effectiveness of One Million Degrees, a nonprofit in the Chicago area that supports local community college students financially, academically, personally and professionally from enrollment to graduation."—Source: Campus Technology

A little bit of support can leave a lasting impact in a student's life. This program is helping keep learners on the path to success by offering support across the spectrum of needs, and it's working.