Helping Online Students Succeed (Faculty Focus)

"When students do poorly on an assignment, faculty generally chalk it up to either a) lack of effort or b) lack of intelligence. But problems in product are usually problems in process, and often students lack the “self-regulated learning strategies” needed to be successful (Wandler and Imbriale, 2017). Self-regulated learning strategies include goal setting, self-monitoring, and help seeking."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Self-regulation is a skill that, for many students, must be learned. When classes happen online, these skills becomes even more important than in a face-to-face course. This article details helpful regulation strategies and techniques that can be incorporated into courses without distracting from the subject at hand.