'Harmonized' IT systems can diffuse cyber risk, says Duke services director (EdScoop)

"At Duke University, minimizing information security risks comes from 'harmonized' systems instead of fragmented services across hundreds of providers, Mary McKee, the institution’s identity management and security services director, said during a Crowdstrike event on Thursday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Embracing a balanced approach to IT systems can help curb institutional cyberrisks, according to Mary McKee, Duke University's identity management and security services director. “You don’t want to get into a situation where people are expecting the perimeter to provide too much security, like, we’re gonna put all of our sensitive things in here — but then once you’re in here to get one thing, now you have access to all the things,” notes McKee.