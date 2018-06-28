Harman Helps Toolroom Records Create an All-in-One Production Facility

Toolroom Records recently installed a complete audio and lighting system by Harman Professional Solutions in a new performance space and broadcast studio at the label’s headquarters in Maidstone.

Toolroom is a UK-based record label that is internationally recognized for its brand of house, tech house, and techno. Founded in 2003 by Grammy-nominated producer Mark Knight, Toolroom features a roster of established and rising DJs and producers, with releases from Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx, Underworld, and many more. More than just a traditional record label, Toolroom has ventured into a variety of media and entertainment platforms, including radio, television, broadcasting, international events, and education.

Toolroom Radio is a weekly syndicated program that reaches 13 million listeners, featuring in-studio interviews and intimate performances. In addition to these media platforms, Toolroom Academy fosters a new generation of musical talent by providing a specialized education in electronic music. In order to host such a diverse range of programs and activities, Toolroom recently built an intimate broadcast studio and live performance space in its main office building. The comprehensive production facility is equipped with a complete Harman audio and lighting solution, anchored by a new Studer Micro Series digital audio mixing system.

“We’re really excited about unveiling our new multi-use production facility,” said Miles Shackelton, brand director at Toolroom Records. “I don’t know of any other independent labels with an in-house performance space quite like ours. The flexibility and power of the Harman system enables us to produce our weekly radio show, host live performances, film HD video interviews and more—all from the Toolroom headquarters. The team at Harman really went above and beyond to provide us with the technical tools we need to create high-quality content.”

The new Toolroom studio is anchored by the new Studer Micro Series, a compact and cost-effective solution, which provides the functionality of a high-end digital audio mixing system. Studer Micro Series is ideal for small-format broadcast studios, combining renowned Studer quality with powerful features, including AoIP, Lexicon effects processing, VoiceMix automatic mixing, and more. Consisting of a core unit, an intuitive GUI, and an optional fader control surface, Studer Micro saves valuable studio space by eliminating the need for a large, expensive audio mixer.

“The Studer Micro Series mixing system is the central unit of our facility, and provides everything we need to produce Toolroom Radio,” said Mikey Whyte, content marketing manager at Toolroom Records. “It enables us to mix and stream performances and interviews to Facebook and YouTube, while also recording everything. Our radio producer later mixes down the audio assets on the Studer Micro, and that becomes the radio show that is syndicated on over 70 satellite and terrestrial radio stations worldwide.”

The Harman audio system installed in the Toolroom studio also includes JBL Professional speakers and AKG microphones. Additionally, the intimate space is visually augmented with a Martin lighting solution. Together, the complete Harman audiovisual system gives Toolroom the flexibility to deliver world-class production value for any type of artist, performance, or event.

“Even though the live performance space is intimate, it was important for the audio to be powerful and crisp, with plenty of deep bass and rich high-end,” said Whyte. “The sound provided by the Harman system is ridiculously good—many producers are asking us to host album launch parties and private listening sessions because it sounds that great in the room. We’re also pleased with the Martin lighting system because it enables us to adjust the ambience in the room for different scenarios. We can make the room look like a nightclub during live DJ performances or achieve natural subject lighting when shooting video interviews.”