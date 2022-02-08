Starting today, MSolutions customers can subscribe to one of three monthly service plans for its advanced AV test devices.

MSolutions, a manufacturer of handheld HDBaseT testers and other specialized AV solutions, is launching its first Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) business model, powered by the Xyte Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP).

The new range of subscription-based digital offerings will provide MSolutions customers with a continuous flow of cutting-edge features and capabilities as well as usage-based pricing, promoting long-term customer retention. Customers will have access to the remote managed services and advanced product features that meet their needs, enabling a personalized and improved customer experience.

Launched in 2021, the Xyte CDMP is the first integrated solution that enables hardware manufacturers to manage, service, and commercialize their connected devices—all in one place. It comes with a full-stack eCommerce module that provides a frictionless subscriber experience and automated billing and invoicing capabilities for manufacturers.

Cloud Platform

MSolutions, CEO, Eliran Toren (Image credit: MSolutions) “Xyte allows us to offer a cost-efficient OpEx model that makes it easier for our customers to budget their product investments over many months."

Since 2020, MSolutions has taken advantage of the Xyte cloud platform’s remote management and support services to allow field technicians to share fault findings, collaborate on troubleshooting initiatives, and certify links to confirm that AV systems are functioning properly.

CEO Eliran Toren saw the Xyte HaaS approach as a unique opportunity to reduce the capital expense burden of transaction-based hardware sales for the company’s customers, and decided to leverage the Xyte CDMP as a foundation to develop new features and services.

“System integrators and custom installers need portable handheld test devices to qualify signal and cable integrity within the broader AV infrastructure. However, these purchases are often restricted due to budget limitations,” Toren explained. “Xyte allows us to offer a cost-efficient OpEx model that makes it easier for our customers to budget their product investments over many months. Xyte’s open API provides our engineers with a platform to innovate and launch new services that we can very quickly bring to market.”

Speed to market is one of Xyte’s core benefits and key differentiators, according to CEO and co-founder Omer Brookstein. Xyte’s cloud platform is built to support any hardware device or managed service. This means that partners can deploy new products and services on Xyte’s CDMP quickly and easily, while avoiding the high costs of developing in-house solutions.

“Xyte offers a way for hardware manufacturers to monetize new services and launch entirely new business models that strengthen their relationships with their channels and customers for years to come,” said Brookstein. “MSolutions’ partnership with Xyte will allow them to unlock additional value with premium pricing, new upsell opportunities, and new markets.”