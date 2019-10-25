Hall Research Ships SnugFit Latching Cables

The What: Hall Research is now shipping its CHD-SF latching HDMI cables which provide 18Gb/s bandwidth for 4K60 video. The cables are designed for critical applications where a tight and reliable HDMI connection is required.

The What Else: The SnugFit cables use spring-loaded protrusions on the top and sides of the HDMI connector to increase the retention force. The top tabs are positioned in such a way to snap into slots in compatible mating connectors providing tactile and audible feedback of a proper connection.

The Bottom Line: Hall Researchs says the SnugFit cables are economically priced and are available in lengths from 1- to 25-feet .