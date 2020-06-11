Hall Research Releases 3.0 Javelin Active Optical Cable

The What: Hall Research has released new addition to its Javelin active optical cables —the CUSB3V1-AP for extending USB 3.0. Available in lengths of 15, 30, and 50 meters, the CUSBV1-AP cables support transparent extension of USB 3.0 (USB 3.1 Gen1) signals at data rates of up to 5 Gbps. The cables are downward compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.1 devices when used with a PC host.

The What Else: CUSBV1-AP cables are compatible with virtually all USB 3.0 and 3.1 Gen1 devices, and are designed to be an ideal solution for extending 4K video conferencing cameras, video capture, docking stations, and other high-speed data communications. They also work with USB 2.0 or 1.1 devices, although this feature is only available for PCs running Windows .

The Bottom Line: The cable is a light-weight hybrid of optical fiber plus copper, and is plenum rated to ensure compliance with modern building codes. The small cable ends can be easily pulled through most conduits, and no additional power is required, making the CUSBV1-AP a true plug-and-play solution.