Hall Research Announces Jason Schwartz as New CEO

Hall Research has appointed Jason Schwartz as chief executive officer. Schwartz will have the overall responsibility for creating, planning, implementing, and integrating the strategic direction of the organization to advance its market share both domestically and internationally.

This leadership transition comes in conjunction with the planned retirement of Ali and Gail Haghjoo, founders of Hall Research, who will be retiring July 31, 2020.

Jason Schwartz

“We are excited to welcome Jason to Hall Research,” said Stephen K. Parker, Hall Research board chairman and Blackford Capital operating partner (Hall Research is a portfolio company of Blackford Capital) . “He has a proven reputation of innovation as an organized and collaborative leader, and we know his impact-oriented and analytical strategies will further growth opportunities for Hall within in the pro AV marketplace.”



Most recently, Schwartz was the head of cloud and mobile gaming at Razer where he created a new business unit within the gaming company and developed a global go-to-market strategy to accelerate company revenues. Schwartz has also held leadership roles at Incipio Group, BAMKO, Zagg, Sanyo North America, and Marindi Consulting Group.

“I am excited to lead an experienced team with strong engineering and operational backgrounds to continue driving growth, providing high-quality customer service, and building on the exceptional brand Hall Research has established,” said Schwartz. “Hall’s ability to develop custom-tailored products for our customers using in-house engineering and product innovation capabilities is unmatched, and I look forward to working with our team to further utilize these capabilities in new market segments and future business opportunities.”

After the transition, Ali will continue to serve as a board member for Hall Research.

“Ali and Gail have been instrumental in Hall’s success—managing a strong executive team since 1984, while effectively defining and executing the company’s strategic evolution,” added Parker. “We’ve been impressed with the Hall Research team and their sterling reputation and brand awareness from the onset of our partnership. We look forward to extending this legacy and thank Ali and Gail for their extraordinary leadership that has truly positioned the company at the forefront of the pro AV market.”