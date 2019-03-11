Hackers Broke Into Admissions Databases at 3 Colleges — and Then Offered to Sell Applicants Their Files (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"On Thursday morning a high-school senior in Texas received a strange email. 'You are now presented with a unique opportunity,' it said, 'to purchase your entire admissions file.'"—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

After gaining access to individual admissions data, these hackers tried to monetize their exploits, offering students an inside look at their admissions file in exchange for Bitcoin. While impacted institutions were able to outreach to students to ignore the emails, many were left wondering if their personal data was safe.