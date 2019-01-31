GreatAmerica and Corporate Sales Coaches to Offer AVaaS Sales Training

GreatAmerica Financial Services and Corporate Sales Coaches have partnered on a sales training program that will help AV system integrators sell comprehensive solutions on an AV as a Service (AVaaS) model. The AVaaS model benefits consumers with greater flexibility as new equipment technologies evolve.

“By combining the GreatAmerica selling structure with our training, this course will transform the sales process in the AV industry,” said Bob Lobascio, partner at Corporate Sales Coaches. “Our customer-focused selling formula and the GreatAmerica model will provide a path for integrators to generate higher margins and recurring revenue—two key aspects of the business model transformation that NSCA has defined as a top priority for our industry.”

Part of the training will include the GreatAmerica AVaaS AV AMP rental program. AV AMP is designed to help system integrators bundle their maintenance and managed services into a monthly payment with an equipment rental. This approach, paired with an in-depth sales curriculum from Corporate Sales Coaches, is designed to help AV sales reps position, pitch, and close AVaaS sales.

The GreatAmerica AVaaS offering—AV AMP—is available for select system integrators making the transition to a service model; the sales training can be accessed with an engagement with Corporate Sales Coaches.