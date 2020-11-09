Grand Valley State Intros AI-Powered Campus Assistant (Campus Technology)

"A new app at Grand Valley State University will serve as a campus assistant for students. MyBlueLaker Assistant uses voice and artificial intelligence to help students answer questions about such topics as buildings, transportation and dining; registration and class details; and grade alerts."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Grand Valley State University, students can interact with an AI-driven assistant via an app to get quick answers to their questions. Students can also give feedback on the effectiveness of the responses, which should help improve the algorithms over time.