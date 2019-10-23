Google to Take IT Support Training into 100 Community Colleges (Campus Technology)

"Google and its foundation are escalating its workforce development efforts. The company announced that it would expand its 'IT Support Professional Certificate' program from 30 community colleges to 100 by the end of next year. And the company committed to signing the White House's "Pledge to America's Workers," which promises to further workforce education and training programs."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Google is working to fill the skills gap. The "Grow with Google" initiative is helping connect community college students with future career opportunities in IT.