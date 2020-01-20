Going Online With a Learning Disability (Inside Higher Ed)

"Landmark College, the first college in the United States for students with learning disabilities, is growing enrollment in its online courses. The rural Vermont college is designed exclusively for students who have diagnosed learning disabilities, such as dyslexia, autism spectrum disorder or ADHD."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For students with learning disabilities like dyslexia or an autism spectrum disorder, the expansion of online course offerings at Landmark College could be a game-changer.