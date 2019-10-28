Going Global to Meet the Needs of Refugee and Displaced Learners (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The rapid acceleration of technological advancements over the past decades has sustained hope that new innovations in the US higher education sector can be leveraged to extend access for marginalized and hard-to-reach populations. In recent years, online and connected learning initiatives—including MOOC-based solutions—have sought to mobilize technology-based offerings to extend opportunities for higher education for one of the world's hardest-to-reach groups: refugee and displaced learners."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning serves all kinds of students. Read about new efforts to help connect displaced learners with educational opportunities via online competency programs.